WHITEHEAD, Joseph Harry June 7, 1921 - April 11, 2019 Joe of West Vancouver passed away on April 11th, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital. Joe is predeceased by wife Lorraine and daughter Joan. Survived by daughter Janet, 2 grandchildren Laura and Sandra, 4 great-grandchildren Saraya, Jaren, Colton and Dylan. There will be no service.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
