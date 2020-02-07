Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph (Joe) MILLER. View Sign Service Information Bell and Burnaby Funeral Chapel 4276 Hastings Street Burnaby , BC V5C 2J6 (604)-298-2525 Obituary

MILLER, Joseph (Joe) We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on January 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with recent illness, Joseph (Joe) Miller. Survived by his life partner and devoted wife Dorothy, loving sons Peter (Bev) and Nigel (Jen), grandchildren Justin, Jamie and Kelly, brother John (Marsha), nephew David (Shelley) and family (Brendan, Jenna), niece Diane (Dave), nephew Bruce (Barb) and family (Graham, Jaiden), cousins Lorraine, Victor and Michael, all other caring family members, all friends and colleagues and special pal & 'sports buddy' Don M. He will be missed by all, but never forgotten. Joe was a family first husband and father. The importance of making a house a home, leading by example in regards to honesty, character, generosity and integrity, along with an understanding and compassion for others, were of the utmost importance in living one's life the right way and continually demonstrated throughout his 82 year journey. As an extremely dedicated teacher (Industrial Ed.) and coach, his life was spent educating, mentoring and positively influencing the lives of so many in his 35+ years in education and most significantly his years as a fixture at both Handsworth and Windsor Secondary Schools in North Vancouver. While team success and sharing in life's lessons were always his first priority on the football field and basketball court, being part of 2 High School provincial championships were especially proud moments in his lengthy coaching career. Sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of the 3B and Palliative Care units at Burnaby General Hospital for their personalized care and professionalism. At Joe's request, there will be no formal service. A 'celebration of life' to take place at a later date. Donations, in Joe's memory, to The BC Cancer Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Assoc., Burnaby Hospital Foundation or the personal charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at







We are deeply saddened to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on January 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with recent illness, Joseph (Joe) Miller. Survived by his life partner and devoted wife Dorothy, loving sons Peter (Bev) and Nigel (Jen), grandchildren Justin, Jamie and Kelly, brother John (Marsha), nephew David (Shelley) and family (Brendan, Jenna), niece Diane (Dave), nephew Bruce (Barb) and family (Graham, Jaiden), cousins Lorraine, Victor and Michael, all other caring family members, all friends and colleagues and special pal & 'sports buddy' Don M.Joe was a family first husband and father. The importance of making a house a home, leading by example in regards to honesty, character, generosity and integrity, along with an understanding and compassion for others, were of the utmost importance in living one's life the right way and continually demonstrated throughout his 82 year journey. As an extremely dedicated teacher (Industrial Ed.) and coach, his life was spent educating, mentoring and positively influencing the lives of so many in his 35+ years in education and most significantly his years as a fixture at both Handsworth and Windsor Secondary Schools in North Vancouver. While team success and sharing in life's lessons were always his first priority on the football field and basketball court, being part of 2 High School provincial championships were especially proud moments in his lengthy coaching career. Sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of the 3B and Palliative Care units at Burnaby General Hospital for their personalized care and professionalism. At Joe's request, there will be no formal service. A 'celebration of life' to take place at a later date. Donations, in Joe's memory, to The BC Cancer Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Assoc., Burnaby Hospital Foundation or the personal charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at www.bellburnaby.com 604-298-2525 Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close