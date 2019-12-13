Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine C. (Josie) Smith. View Sign Obituary

Formerly of Ridge Park Gardens, Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver, Josie passed away peacefully in her sleep at Inglewood Care Home in West Vancouver. She was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and moved to Vancouver in 1974.



Josie was the beloved wife of Reggie (1922-1993). Predeceased by her parents, Jean Stuart Farquhar (née Cormack) and Charles Stewart Farquhar, she is survived by loving relatives, including sons, Ian (Vancouver) and Ron (Aberdeen); son-in-law, David (Vancouver); daughter-in-law, Lydia (Aberdeen); grandchildren, Mhairi, Kirsty, and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Thora, Nicol, and Alex - all in Scotland.



Josie was a long-time member of Silver Harbour Seniors' Centre in North Vancouver, where her time there with her wonderful friends was a major joy in her life. Most notable was her involvement with Silver Harbour Scottish Country Dancers, known for their various local performances and their annual trips to Harrison Hot Springs, BC.



The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all at Vancouver Coastal Health and to the wonderful staff at Inglewood Care Centre. Our sincere appreciation also to Dr. Richard Sebba of West Vancouver, whose care was compassionate and respectful towards Josie and the family.



According to her wishes, there will be no memorial reception and in lieu of flowers, donations in Josie's memory can be made either to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

