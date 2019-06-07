Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie Ann KERNAGHAN. View Sign Obituary

KERNAGHAN, JOSIE Ann Josie Ann Kernaghan was born November 2nd, 1949, the eldest of 5 children to Stan and Agnes Kernaghan. Josie was part of a close family, with three sisters, Karen, Patti and Jennifer, and one brother, Darcy. Josie is survived by her siblings, their families, and many cousins. Josie left us on Friday May 31, 2019 following complications from cancer. Josie grew up in Winnipeg, moved to Vancouver in 1970 and lived in West Vancouver for over 40 years. She was a well known and loved member of the Ambleside community. Josie was an A student, a Sunday School teacher and a leader at school. Her passions were music, reading, history and writing poetry and prose. She was a model for Eaton's throughout her teens and a Queen of Silver Heights Collegiate. She enjoyed her summers at Falcon Lake driving her mother's Impala convertible, and her Dad's Willy's Jeep. Josie worked in Edgemont for several years and then joined the family businesses downtown. During her adult life Josie struggled with mental health challenges, but always lived with humility, dignity and poise. Above all, Josie had a wonderful sense of humour, sensitive touch and reached out to help people wherever she went. A private family interment on Tuesday June 11th, followed by a Celebration of Josie's Life, location TBA on line. Love to all who knew Josie, and may she Rest In Peace. She was kind and gentle, everyone loved Josie. In memory of Josie and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association or are appreciated.







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.