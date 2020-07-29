SHEWAN, Joy Beryl March 20, 1928 - July 7, 2020 His eye is on the sparrow. With great sorrow our family announces Joy's passing after a lengthy struggle with illness and age. Our family would like to thank the staff at Menno Place in Abbotsford, BC, for all the care and kindness they showed Joy during her time with them. A very heartfelt thank you to Lucas and Dodi Clark for all the care, flowers and love given to "Nana" in her final years. Joy is survived by her children Bill (Joan), Geoffrey, Heather (Peter), Sandra, and Calvin (Vicky), her sister Caroline and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joy was our rock. A safe harbour in any storm. She was always there with a hug, encouragement and good hot cuppa. May she rest in peace, with the Angel's watching over her and forever live in our hearts. We love you!







