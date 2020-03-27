Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A.M. Teevan. View Sign Obituary

Teevan, A. M. Joyce (née Finlayson of the Marshall Family of Chemainus, BC)



Born in Victoria, BC, and raised in the family home in Chemainus, Joyce recently lived with her family in North Vancouver, BC. She was beloved by her family; her late husband, James T. (Jim) Teevan; daughter, Moira (husband, Darrell Mounsey, and children, Alex and Brooke); and son, Peter (wife, Anne, and children, Alana and Andrea). Joyce showed an admirable resolve to live until her 100th birthday and managed through to 12 days shy of the same.



The family is grateful for the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Joyce in her final weeks and days at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. She had conveyed to them what satisfaction and pride she held in her family, especially her grandchildren.



A lifelong proponent of education and health, Joyce received her teaching degree just before WW2, served in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service (WRENs), and completed her Master's in Home Economics post-war. She served as a teacher at multiple Metro Vancouver high schools until focusing on raising her children in the 1960s. She continued her educational pursuits with continuing studies in Botany and Financial Investment Strategies. She long served as a volunteer at Van Dusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver.



Joyce was steadfast in her determination to equip her family for life, whether through education, nurturing or practical help. Upon reflection, in her last days, she reported that helping others is what brought her happiness. She was a wonderful guide and positive influence for the entire family and she will be greatly grieved and missed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Van Dusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver. Any plans for a service of remembrance will be announced at a later time.

Teevan, A. M. Joyce (née Finlayson of the Marshall Family of Chemainus, BC)Born in Victoria, BC, and raised in the family home in Chemainus, Joyce recently lived with her family in North Vancouver, BC. She was beloved by her family; her late husband, James T. (Jim) Teevan; daughter, Moira (husband, Darrell Mounsey, and children, Alex and Brooke); and son, Peter (wife, Anne, and children, Alana and Andrea). Joyce showed an admirable resolve to live until her 100th birthday and managed through to 12 days shy of the same.The family is grateful for the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Joyce in her final weeks and days at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. She had conveyed to them what satisfaction and pride she held in her family, especially her grandchildren.A lifelong proponent of education and health, Joyce received her teaching degree just before WW2, served in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service (WRENs), and completed her Master's in Home Economics post-war. She served as a teacher at multiple Metro Vancouver high schools until focusing on raising her children in the 1960s. She continued her educational pursuits with continuing studies in Botany and Financial Investment Strategies. She long served as a volunteer at Van Dusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver.Joyce was steadfast in her determination to equip her family for life, whether through education, nurturing or practical help. Upon reflection, in her last days, she reported that helping others is what brought her happiness. She was a wonderful guide and positive influence for the entire family and she will be greatly grieved and missed.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Van Dusen Botanical Gardens in Vancouver. Any plans for a service of remembrance will be announced at a later time. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close