It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved Auntie Joyce. Joyce was born in Kilsyth, Scotland, and lived there for the first 40 years of her life. In 1983, she moved to London, England, and opened up a framing shop. Joyce had an artistic flair and was known for her decorative frames.



In 1990, she moved to Vancouver to be closer to her brother, Jim; nephew, Rob (Catherine) Davidson; and niece, Sue (Don) Matheson. Joyce fell in love with Vancouver and decided to make it her permanent home.



In 1992, she secured a job at BC Hydro where she worked in a variety of roles until retirement in 2012. During that time she developed many close friendships and continued to do some decorative framing on the side. There are many households in the Lower Mainland featuring some of Joyce's beautiful frames.



Joyce's greatest joy in life were her six great-nephews and niece, Matthew, Sean, Mark, Rose, Josh, and Joe. She was able to build a special connection with each one of them from when they were babies until she passed.



Her family and friends will always remember Joyce for her warmth and kindness, generosity, and dry Scottish sense of humour. Joyce loved to laugh - and laugh she did.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hope Centre through the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation are appreciated.



