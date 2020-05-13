Joyce Gladys Irene (Mallen) IRWIN
1927 - 2020
IRWIN, Joyce Gladys Irene (nee Mallen) Joy passed away April 27, 2020 at Lions Gate Hospital. Born June 22, 1927 in Barking Essex, England she was a teenager during the war years and met her husband, and love of her life, RAF Captain Frederick W. Burt (1917 - 1967). Always a firecracker with fiery red hair, she loved her friends, her animals and sharing her unique sense of humour. Imigrating to Canada in 1954 with husband and son Peter Edwin Burt (pre-deceased 1988) she settled in Montreal, QC before moving west to North Vancouver, BC. Joy was married to William O. Rowan (1973-1986) and Arthur J. Irwin (1988-2005). Joy is survived by her daughter-in-law Freda Fransen-Burt, granddaughter Karen Ghatala and grandson David Burt. Her famous long legs have been passed down to her great-granddaughter Isabelle Grey Ghatala. Details of service will be announced at a later date.



Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
