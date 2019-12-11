It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our wonderful mother Joyce Rosalie Forslund on November 29. She passed peacefully at home at the age of 81.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Peter, and her canine companion, Jack. She is survived by her children, Tracy (Bill), Tricia (Greg) (Chris), and Trina (Steve); her grandsons, Eric and Darian; and her guardian, Salvest. She also leaves behind her best friend, Graeme, and many other friends and family.
Joyce was born in Vancouver and grew up in Sointula BC. She was a fun-loving, kind person who enjoyed going to the track and the casino. She always had a smile for everyone and never let her health issues bring her down. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of life at her home on December 14th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.
Till Minne Mom.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020