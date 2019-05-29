Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce V. Lawry. View Sign Obituary

Lovely, curious, and full of fun, Joyce (née Roach) was born in Holyhead, Wales. Growing up during the Second World War, her family faced hardship and loss but they were close-knit and made music and laughter their bond. She met her husband, Terry, at a servicemen's dance, married him in 1953, had Carol in 1954, and within a short time, immigrated to Canada for a new adventure. They lived first in Toronto while Terry went to work for Orenda on the iconic Avro Arrow. After a short stint in Montreal, the family of four, now with little Susan, moved to North Vancouver, where Joyce rejoined her mother, brothers, and sister, and welcomed baby Brian.



The family established strong ties in North Vancouver and Joyce opened a children's clothing store on Lonsdale. Joyce, resourceful and always up for a laugh, built a full life with family and friends and travelled to far-flung locales with her family. Her "itchy feet and gypsy lifestyle" led to many moves and more excitement, including operating a successful resort on Vancouver Island. Family was everything to Joyce and she showered her children and grandchildren with hand-knit treasures, sketches, watercolours, and baked Welsh specialties - never missing an opportunity for a cup o' tea (or a beer) and a chat. A singer, ukulele-player, pianist, knitter, painter, reader, and gentle matriarch, Joyce created a full and interesting life surrounded by loved ones throughout her years.



Predeceased by her parents, Spencer and Ivy; brothers, Patrick and Ernest; sister, Alice; sister-in-law, Maureen; brother-in-law, Steve; son-in-law, Brian Wilkins; Terry's parents, Anthony and Constance; and his brother, Robin.



Survived by her loving husband, Terry; brother, David (Jean); daughters, Carol and Susan (Gordon); son, Brian (Laurel); grandchildren, Karen (Mark), Simon (Elfie), Marshall, Amber (Andrew), Jarid, Mackenzie, Clayton, Mitchell, Jack, and Dylan; and great-grandchild, Noah.



A celebration of life is planned for July. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Salvation Army.

