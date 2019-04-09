Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jozsef TELEK. View Sign

TELEK, Jozsef August 4, 1938 - April 6, 2019 On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Joe Telek, husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years. Joe will be forever remembered by his loving wife Jacklynne, daughters; April (Jamie) and Leslie (Michael), and grandchildren; Zachary, Ava and his late son Ron's children as well. Also remembering Joe are his former spouse Grace, son; Edward Allen, as well as Joe's extended family and many friends in Hungary. Joe bravely escaped Soviet-controlled Hungary as a teenager during the revolution of 1956, leaving his troubled homeland to start a better life in North America. A master mechanic, electrician and welder, "Slippery" Joe worked tirelessly to keep operations running smoothly for companies like Kraft and Molson. At home, Joe was an excellent husband and father who shared his love of cooking, card games and sports with his family and friends. Joe was our majestic lion, the leader of our pride, he displayed his strength and battled proudly until his final hours. We miss him and mourn him deeply. Great thanks to the staff and volunteers at North Shore Hospice, where Joe spent his last months...special thanks to Jennifer, Grace, Jeff and Tamaryn. Please join us in celebrating his life and legacy on Sunday, April 14. Contact us at 604-537-7229 for details.





