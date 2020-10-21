Judy peacefully passed with her one true love by her side. Survived by husband of 60 years, John, children Lisa (Allen), Brent (Angela) and Wade (Caulinda) and grandchildren Jay, Tyler, Kristen, Brandon, Ashley, Kyle and Jenna. Judy shared her family home on Duval with 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Judy and John began their love story in their early teens when they met at the Sugar Bowl on lower Lonsdale. They soon married and started their family young. Money was a little tight but even then mom donated time and money to many charities including Children's Hospital, BC Cancer, the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the S.P.C.A. Family was very important to mom and she worked hard to keep everyone "in the loop." Our Christmas parties became so popular, we had to rent ever larger banquet halls and mom always loved the family summer picnic. Mom had a special gift for meeting people and making them life-long friends. We had aunts and uncles that were not blood, the Boo-hoo Sisters who were mostly her sisters, "the Sisters" that weren't actually her sisters and many other groups dating back to high school and through her association with the N.S.W.C. Mom loved curling and tennis as was a great athlete because she was very competitive. Mom loved a good game of cards and always expected to win. Mom was also quick to give her opinion or motherly advice when required. The Bartok home was always full of rescue pets from the S.P.C.A. Each was a character just like Judy. When the kids got a little older, mom and dad traveled, almost always with friends. They both especially loved the romance of Hawaii. Around this time, mom picked up some odd jobs to fund her passion for art. Mom loved a good party and was always the life of it. She enjoyed the occasional rum and coke as well a bit of wine with dinner but mom's spirit was always positive no matter what the circumstances. She put others first, was always first to volunteer and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Mom was always honest and lived her life according to Robert Hasting's poem - The Station. Mom and dad taught each of us a lot about love over the years, especially the last five. They were always together and there for each other. Mom was a fighter to the end and we all love her for that. Mom's next party will have to wait for the end of Covid. We hope to see you all there. In the meantime, remember to live, laugh and love, because 'The Station' will come soon enough. Special thanks to the angelic staff at the Berkley Care Centre.