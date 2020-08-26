AINSLIE, Judith Anne
Born October 29 ,1947 in Peterborough, Ontario. Passed away on August 12, 2020. Maderia Park, B.C. A very strong willed, courageous, humorous, and direct person, Judy had a lengthy battle with cancer and was surrounded by her family when she passed. Survived by her brother Lee, sister-in-law Aline, nephews Chris (Michelle and son Harlin), Jason (Jonny) and Ryan (Ricci Lee). A celebration of life may be held in late fall depending on the virus situation In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank, BC Cancer Society
or charity of your choice.