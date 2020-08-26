1/1
Judith Anne AINSLIE
10/29/1947 - 09/12/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AINSLIE, Judith Anne Born October 29 ,1947 in Peterborough, Ontario. Passed away on August 12, 2020. Maderia Park, B.C. A very strong willed, courageous, humorous, and direct person, Judy had a lengthy battle with cancer and was surrounded by her family when she passed. Survived by her brother Lee, sister-in-law Aline, nephews Chris (Michelle and son Harlin), Jason (Jonny) and Ryan (Ricci Lee). A celebration of life may be held in late fall depending on the virus situation In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank, BC Cancer Society or charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved