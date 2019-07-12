Judith was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was a long time resident of West Vancouver where she lived since 1964. She is survived by her son Bruce (Rebecca Stubbs), daughter Jennifer Stubbs (Jason Cottle), grandchildren Lauren and Victoria, sister Nancy Mackenzie, brother Bill Mackenzie, nearly sister Ellen Heselgrave (Barry) and husband Barrie. Judith was predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Mackenzie. Her first job was as a soda jerk at Orlikow's drugstore and later she worked at the flagship Eaton's store in Winnipeg. Judith was involved in her community beginning as a candy striper, working with the Cedardale Rate Payers Association and later appointed to president of her condominium strata council. She was a teacher for over 30 years in Winnipeg and North Vancouver working in many elementary schools, teaching all the grades and implementing early learning assistance techniques. Her hobbies and interests included water aerobics, learning French, reading and travel. She made many friends in pursuit of these activities. Judith especially enjoyed visiting Winnipeg's Fringe Festival annually with her teacher's college friends. Donations in lieu of flowers to the or the Vancouver Hospice Society are appreciated by the family. A private family cremation and service will be held at a later date.
Published in The North Shore News from July 12 to Aug. 10, 2019