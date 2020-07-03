Judith "Judy" Carolyn MacNamara Eustace, age 75 of Castlegar, BC, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 after a year-long journey with cancer.



Originally from Toronto, and a long-time resident of North Vancouver before her retirement in 2000, Judy worked at the Toronto-Dominion Bank for over twenty-five years. For many years she volunteered with St. John Ambulance, as well as the March of Dimes. In addition to her formal volunteer work, Judy spent countless hours supporting her daughters in chilly ice rinks cheering on ringette games, on rainy soccer fields encouraging good defence, and at humid softball parks throughout the Lower Mainland. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother; she is survived by her daughters Julie Randall (Brian Davis) of Westminster, Colorado and Jenni Reitan (Dale) of Castlegar BC, as well as her four grandchildren Kevin, Erik, Anna and Elsi. No services by request. Memorial donations in Judy's honor can be made to St. John Ambulance.



