Passed peacefully at North Shore Hospice. Survived by husband Barry, daughter Robyn Gosney and husband Mike Tanner (Flynn), son Ron and wife Janet Gosney (Sadie and Anna), and sister Pat and husband Bob Sinclair.



A lifelong west coaster, Judy was born and raised in Vancouver, graduating from Magee High School (class of 1956). From there she headed east to begin a business degree at the University of Western Ontario – but more urgent business diverted her attention: in 1958 she married Barry, whom she'd fallen for after meeting him at Yellow Point Lodge two years previously. (However, in an early indication of what would become an enduring passion, Judy had turned down Barry's first request for a date in favour of working on her photo albums that night.) Children Robyn and Ron were born in 1960 and 1961, and the young family moved to the remote shores of West Vancouver in 1964. They bought a house on Creery Avenue, which became their home for the next 53 years.



Judy immediately embraced her new community, diving into the volunteering, fundraising and organizing that she continued through the rest of her life for groups like the Junior League, Vancouver Art Gallery, Senior Centre, Girl Guides, Harmony Arts Festival, Lions Gate Hospital, Gleneagles Golf Club, and the Kay Meek Theatre. (The list goes on…and on…) Judy always stepped up for every occasion where help was needed, very often ending up in a leadership role.



She worked for the West Vancouver School Board at Sentinel Secondary School where students quickly learned who would treat them with kindness – and turn the odd blind eye when needed. Judy returned to school herself to complete her commerce degree, graduating from Simon Fraser University with honours in 1978 – all while raising two teenagers and holding down the household. She embarked on a successful business career working for Okanagan Helicopters, retiring in the early 1990's when Barry also stepped back from work.



Those are the facts – but Judy Gosney was so much more to her loving, much-loved family, her wide circle of friends, her community, and the hundreds of people she touched. Judy never forgot to recognize a birthday or an accomplishment, or to say thank-you, with a heartfelt handwritten card (or some cookies); and she made a point of making phone calls and paying visits to people who were alone, sick or injured. Her devotion to her friends was driven by the joy they brought to her life. (And she also never forgot to return Tupperware.)



No one loved games and activities more than Judy – so she was nearly always the ringleader, coaxing friends and family into everything from scavenger hunts at Watch Lake to table games at Christmas. (We sometimes complained but always ended up loving it.) Judy was a touch competitive, so there were inevitably prizes – but everyone won.



The house on Creery became a home away from home for so many from near and far. Judy's hospitality was legendary – she always thought to extend a dinner invitation to anyone alone or missing family, and opened the guest room to anyone passing through Vancouver. Decades of family memories from every occasion – and most of our pictures – centre around the warm, loving home that Judy and Barry created. No gathering was complete without fabulous meals, music, laughter – and yes, games.



Extended family near and far were forever in Judy's thoughts. She kept in close contact with beloved relatives like the Sinclair cousins, the Mitchell family, the Douglas family in Alberta, the Tanners in Australia, and the New Zealand Gosneys.



Judy put everyone else to shame with her unmatched energy and taste for adventure. With Skyline Hikers, she hiked the West Coast Trail and the Canadian Rockies here at home. Abroad, she tackled the Coast to Coast Walk UK, the Samaria Gorge, the trail network near Kathmandu, and a trip through India. No trip long or short was complete without a white turtleneck and supply of hankies. She cycled, golfed, lawn bowled, walked way too fast for most to keep up, and swam regularly at West Bay Beach. On rare occasions she wasn't moving, Judy sang in a choir, played bridge and read voraciously as part of a book club. She was a beast on current affairs, able to discuss any topic with nuance and insight. She was also a great cook, treating so many with blackberry pies, flank steak, and those epic chocolate-chip cookies.



Most of all, Judy loved her family and made each day and each occasion special and memorable. She spent her life loving and supporting her husband, her children, and their own families – especially her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life.



We want to go back to do it all again, but not change a thing.



We love you Judy, and we will always miss you.





** The family will wait until a time we can all gather to celebrate Judy's life.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause near to your heart.



