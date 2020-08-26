SMITH, Judy (Judith) Marilyn (nee: Mohr) May 7, 1939 - August 6, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Judy on August 6, 2020. Judy was 81 when she passed away peacefully, at home, in North Vancouver. She is survived by her loving husband Ron, daughter Michele (Bob), sister Beverley (John), nephews John and Steve, brother Mike (Cindy), sister-in-law Elaine, nephew Dave (Ashley), Jackson and Addison, Heather (Scott) and Shyla. Judy was a special woman and will be missed by everyone that knew her. There was a private family gathering and to respect Judy's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Arthritis Society (arthritis.ca
). To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.