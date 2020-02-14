NORDBY, June Helen (Chinery) Born June 3, 1929 in Vancouver, BC, passed away on February 9, 2020 with family by her side at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Karon (Peter); son Darrell (Brenda); grandchildren Connor, Jonah, Jesika (Rob) and Skevo; great-grandson Gray and by her sister Heather. June was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a long time resident of North Vancouver and was an elementary teacher in West and North Vancouver for many years. She will be remembered by those she touched and missed by all. Our deep sincere gratitude goes to the staff at Holyrood Manor, thanks for the caring home you provided for her for the past number of years. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th at Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel, 11969-216th St., Maple Ridge, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences may be made to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 604-463-8121
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020