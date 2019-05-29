HILLABY, Justin David June 18th, 1949 - May 20th, 2019 We are very sad to announce the passing of Justin David Hillaby on May 20th, 2019. Justin passed away peacefully and painlessly after a short illness last Monday, at Lions Gate Hospital, surrounded by friends and family. Born Newmarket Ontario, he served in the Navy, worked at Toronto General Hospital and had a thirty-nine year career with BC Transit as a bus operator here in Vancouver. He is survived by sons Nathaniel Christopher Hillaby, Misha Alexander Hillaby and wife Bettina Sophia Hillaby. He was a loving husband, father and member of the community, who greatly enjoyed and made the most out of life. You will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts. Details on Celebration of life to follow.
Published in The North Shore News from May 29 to May 30, 2019