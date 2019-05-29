Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin David HILLABY. View Sign Obituary

HILLABY, Justin David June 18th, 1949 - May 20th, 2019 We are very sad to announce the passing of Justin David Hillaby on May 20th, 2019. Justin passed away peacefully and painlessly after a short illness last Monday, at Lions Gate Hospital, surrounded by friends and family. Born Newmarket Ontario, he served in the Navy, worked at Toronto General Hospital and had a thirty-nine year career with BC Transit as a bus operator here in Vancouver. He is survived by sons Nathaniel Christopher Hillaby, Misha Alexander Hillaby and wife Bettina Sophia Hillaby. He was a loving husband, father and member of the community, who greatly enjoyed and made the most out of life. You will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts. Details on Celebration of life to follow.





We are very sad to announce the passing of Justin David Hillaby on May 20th, 2019. Justin passed away peacefully and painlessly after a short illness last Monday, at Lions Gate Hospital, surrounded by friends and family. Born Newmarket Ontario, he served in the Navy, worked at Toronto General Hospital and had a thirty-nine year career with BC Transit as a bus operator here in Vancouver. He is survived by sons Nathaniel Christopher Hillaby, Misha Alexander Hillaby and wife Bettina Sophia Hillaby. He was a loving husband, father and member of the community, who greatly enjoyed and made the most out of life.Details on Celebration of life to follow. Published in The North Shore News from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close