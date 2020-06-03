Karen Elizabeth (Harrison) SAVAGE
SAVAGE, Karen Elizabeth (Harrison) It is with great sadness we announce Karen Elizabeth Savage (Harrison) passed away peacefully on May 20th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 14th, 1967 in Montreal, Quebec daughter of Joan and Bernie Harrison. Karen is survived by her husband of 28 years Ken, and their three sons, David, Paul and Mitchell. She is also survived by her sisters Kelly (Rod) and Patricia (Tom), her brothers in law Barry (Alison) and Gary, her nephews Harrison and Lachlan, and her nieces Faye, Peyton, Maddison, and Makayla. Karen is reunited with beloved family dog Stella and her childhood best friend Tracy. Moving to North Vancouver at an early age, Karen graduated from Sutherland High School in 1985 and Capilano College in 1987. Karen had incredible strength and resilience, effortless humour, and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was a long time well-liked ICBC employee, a proud hockey mom and a heavily involved volunteer for Woodland Park Elementary and North Surrey Secondary. Karen had an extensive, yet close knit group of friends including long time close friend Lynda. On behalf of the family, many thanks to Karen's number of amazing doctors including Dr. Suzanne Donaldson, Dr. Gerald Da Rosa, Dr. Robert Levy, Dr. John Yee and the whole transplant team at VGH. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to please donate to the Transplant Research Foundation of BC (http://www.trfbc.org) in Karen's name, as she was a huge advocate for organ donation. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held first. A celebration of Karen's life will take place with date to be determined.




Published in North Shore News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
