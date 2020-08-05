It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Karin Hoeller after a short struggle with dementia. She is survived by her husband Helmut, her daughters Yvonne and Gigi and son-in-law "Cinnamon," as well as an older brother and sister in Germany and a younger brother in Idaho. Karin was born in Bremen, Germany and emigrated to Canada in 1956. She was one of the top hair stylists in Vancouver during the late 50s and 60s. She met her future husband on Vancouver's beaches and ski hills and they were married in 1964, when they established their permanent home in West Vancouver. Karin was a wonderful wife and an excellent mother as well as an incredible homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and visited over 50 countries. She was passionate about learning Spanish and was friendly with anyone she came in contact with, chatting up a storm in Spanish wherever she could. Her laugh and giggling fits were infectious. Karin was always authentic and taught her children gratitude and compassion for all life. She loved skiing, dancing and scuba diving, however, her greatest passion was her garden. Karin was exceptionally gifted as she won awards in hairstyling, dancing and garden events. Karin was also passionate about rescuing dogs from her travels and brought back many that went to good homes here in Canada including her own. Karin will be greatly missed by her family. A Mass was held on Thursday, August 6 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal welfare organization would be welcomed.