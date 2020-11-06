1/1
Katherine Louise (Stokes) White
May 30, 1930 - October 30, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHERINE LOUISE WHITE (nee Stokes)

May 30, 1930 - October 30, 2020

Louise passed away quietly of natural causes on October 30, 2020, at the age of ninety. She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Bruce) and Bev (Mark); son, Don (Lorelei); grandchildren, Erin, Bryan (Staci), Stephen (Andrew), Richard (Melissa), Eden (Mike), and Jehanna; as well as four great-grandchildren.

Louise was born and raised in Vancouver. She met and married Massie, her husband of 65 years. They raised their three children in North Vancouver, later moving to West Vancouver. As her children grew older, she stayed busy working at the Bank of Montreal for 20 years. Her joys in life included long drives, lazing at the beach, enjoying many rounds of golf, her bridge club, many trips abroad, as well as annual winter stays in Palm Desert. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved