KATHERINE LOUISE WHITE (nee Stokes)



May 30, 1930 - October 30, 2020



Louise passed away quietly of natural causes on October 30, 2020, at the age of ninety. She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Bruce) and Bev (Mark); son, Don (Lorelei); grandchildren, Erin, Bryan (Staci), Stephen (Andrew), Richard (Melissa), Eden (Mike), and Jehanna; as well as four great-grandchildren.



Louise was born and raised in Vancouver. She met and married Massie, her husband of 65 years. They raised their three children in North Vancouver, later moving to West Vancouver. As her children grew older, she stayed busy working at the Bank of Montreal for 20 years. Her joys in life included long drives, lazing at the beach, enjoying many rounds of golf, her bridge club, many trips abroad, as well as annual winter stays in Palm Desert. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is greatly appreciated.



