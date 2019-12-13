ANDERSON, Kathie (nee Fenton) Born March 6, 1936 in Cochrane, Alberta, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. She was deeply loved and will be missed by a large extended family. Her children Dave (Dagmar), Karin (Dennis), Cheryll (Ralf), Cindy and her foster children Mia and Kimmie are grateful for her love and support throughout the years. Her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren brought her considerable joy and delight. Her physical presence will be forever missed but she remains in the hearts of every life she has touched! Celebration of her life will be held December 18, 2019 at 2pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019