Kathleen Mary Hankin passed away surrounded by her family on October 22 at 2:45 pm, at the age of 68, in her home after a long brave and battle with ALS. Kathy was born in North Vancouver on November 2, 1950, daughter of Thomas and Sally Rippon. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend. Kathy loved a good laugh and was always the spark in the room.



Survived by her husband, Gary; her sons, Christian (Lauren) and David Hankin; brothers, Tom Rippon (Maureen) and Bruce Rippon (Allison); and niece, Erica. Kathy grew up in West Vancouver and graduated from Hillside Secondary School. She went to UBC and received a Bachelor of Education. After raising her sons, she went back to school to Capilano College to become a legal assistant. She then went on to a successful career for the Canadian Government in the department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.



A memorial service will be held at the Capilano Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, October 30, at 2:00 pm, 420 Southborough Drive, West Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of British Columbia.

