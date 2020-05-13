Kathleen Jessica April "Kat" LEWIS
2000 - 2020
LEWIS, Katheline 'KAT' Jessica April aka: Kathleen Yolanta Greer Sunrise: December 20, 2000 Sunset: April 23, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the sudden and unexpected death of our dear relative Kathleen 'Kat' Lewis aka Kathleen Yolanta Greer. Kathleen was born to her mom Selena Dawn Lewis and Late father Gerald Mallet in Hamilton Ontario on December 20, 2000. She descends from the Lewis/Corkhill family of Cheakamus IR No 11. Kathleen grew up in Hamilton and Burlington, Ontario. Squamish Nation's Ayas Men Men Child and Family Services hosted a 'Welcome Home Ceremony' in 2015 when she returned to British Columbia. Kat held this dear to her heart because she was able to meet her siblings and relatives. In the following days, a dream of hers was fulfilled and she spent time with her mom Selena. Kat loved music, walking and cooking; her favorite meal to make was a Spanish Omelette. She was a beautiful young lady and will be remembered as friendly and happy go lucky, a real social butterfly. Kat's favorite place was the PNE. Kat will be greatly missed by many family and friends. A private family service was held on Thursday May 7, 2020. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend and at this time it is impossible. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, we will host a 'Celebration of Life' at which time we will finish our work with handshakes and traditional practices. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com



Published in North Shore News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
