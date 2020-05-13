McDONALD, Kathleen Marion July 4, 1946 - May 8, 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Kathleen, in North Shore Hospice after a struggle with cancer. Kathleen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Tommy and Victoria Harker. She is survived by her loving husband John, her daughter Carol (Drescher), her son Steven (Robinson), and her grandson Jason, and her two sisters Heather (Croft), Gloria (Hare) and her husband Brian. Her passion in life was always shopping and yearly trips to Hawaii. Kathleen was a Registered Nurse, who worked for over 38 years at Lions Gate Hospital. Kathleen was tireless advocate for her patients as well as her co-workers, and will be sadly missed by them. No service and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Shore Hospice.







