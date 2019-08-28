Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keanu Bryon Mitchell DOUGLAS. View Sign Obituary

On behalf of Band Manager, Council and Member Support we extend our sincere condolences to the Douglas/Joseph and Mitchell Families. It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Keanu Byron Mitchell Douglas. Keanu was born on April 13, 2001 at Lions Gate Hospital to his parents Kono Douglas and Tracy Mitchell. He passed peacefully surrounded by family at Lions Gate Hospital on August 23, 2019. Keanu was raised on Capilano IR#5 and Mission IR# 1. He attended Capilano Little Ones School, Westview Elementary and Carson Graham High school. He was an avid gamer, and loved to play hockey and lacrosse. Keanu achieved All-Star Awards in lacrosse. His favourite numbers were #13 and #17. Keanu played for the West Vancouver Minor Hockey team, the Thunder, they won the Banner Championship in 2018. He got his licence at 16 years old, an accomplishment he loved to tease two of his three older brothers about. Keanu worked as a Summer Fun Leader and maintenance crew for the Chief Joe Mathias Centre. He enjoyed saving money and learning from the experienced staff. Keanu loved video games and would steal his brother's iPad so he could play games. He played video games with people from all over the world, and was always inclusive and generous. His favourite games were Halo and Ark. Keanu's motto was "Family is Everything." He loved having a big family and loved his friends like they were his family too. Keanu will be dearly missed by parents Kono Douglas, Tracy Mitchell; brothers Trevor Billy, Kono C.G. Douglas, Brendan Douglas; nephew Tyson Douglas; niece Kianna Douglas; grandparents Byron Joseph, Brenda Joseph, Theresa Mitchell, and many loving family and friends. Following a meeting with family a Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

