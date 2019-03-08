GIBSON, Keith R. July 28, 1953- March 3, 2019 Today, we are heart broken as we share the news that our Dad has passed away. Predeceased by his wife Lucie and sons Keith, Robert and Christopher. Left to remember the great man we call Dad are Karen (Tyler), Bre-Anne (JD), Stephanie (Kevin), Edward (Meagan) and daughter in law Sarah. His grandchildren were one of his greatest blessings and all 11 will always remember him for having chocolate chip cookies in the cupboard waiting for their visits. Please join us in celebrating his life on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 2pm, Boal Chapel, North Vancouver.
|
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019