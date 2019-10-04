Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Gordon BENNETT. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

BENNETT, Keith Gordon It is with great sadness that the family of Keith Gordon Bennett announces his peaceful passing on September 24, 2019 at age 64. A lifelong North Vancouver resident, Keith loved sailing, skiing, mountain biking, canoeing, fishing, hiking and travel. A renaissance man, he also thoroughly enjoyed painting, pottery and woodwork. Keith attended Windsor Secondary, Carson Graham Secondary and Capilano College. He then composed, performed and taught music for over 40 years. Keith filled countless venues with his unique sound and pure, unbounded love of music. His harmonica playing has been internationally recognized and his playing has been featured in film, television, commercials and hundreds of studio albums including nine of his own. Keith is survived by his wife Shelley, son Jason (Carmen), daughter Marina, their mother Brenda, his brother Roy, sister Alice and his many nieces, nephews and step-children. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Eric and Doris, and his sister Fay. Keith will forever be loved and remembered by many who were touched by his gentle, modest and generous nature. To make a charitable donation in Keith's name, sign the book of condolences, and for Celebration of Life details, please visit:







