In the early hours of October 3, 2020, Kelly made her journey over the rainbow to the arms of her loving parents Peggy and Joe Lennon after months of battling to stay with us. Kelly truly was the embodiment of pure love and kindness and was always there for anyone in their time of need. Kelly would do anything in her power to take your worries away, get you laughing or just listen, no matter the time of day or subject. Her presence on this earth was an absolute gift to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her best friend and soulmate since July 1, 1979, husband, Mike Chutter; her daughter, Rose Krzanowski; son-in-law, Mathew Krzanowski; her brother, Craig Lennon; and the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Abigail Rose. Kelly's love and special place in her heart for her "unofficial" daughter Amalia Davis, will go on forever in times of laughter so hard no noise will even come out. She will also be greatly missed by her beloved family of Browns and Lennons who she adored immensely, and her favourite pen pal and dear friend Ruth whom she treasured so. Kelly had so many cherished people to greet her when she left this world, including her eldest brother, Terry Lennon; and her dearest friends, Jane, Shirley, Greg, and Brenda. We're sure the heavenly choir of angels is having a hard time being heard over the raucous laughter created by Kelly and her friends being together once again. As the trees change for fall we are happily reminded of Kelly's love for the beauty of nature and her deep care for the well-being and lives of every creature great and small. In Kelly's honour, please consider making a donation to your favourite animal or wildlife charity, in hopes of delivering the chance for every soul in nature to receive the care and love that Kelly wished for each of them. Lastly, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the North Shore Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion they provided for Kelly and the loving support they provided to her family during her stay at the hospice.



"Rise up this morning



Smiled at the rising sun



Three little birds



Pitch by my doorstep



Singin' sweet songs



Of melodies pure and true



Saying, "This is my message to you"



Singin' Don't worry about a thing



'Cause every little thing is gonna be alright".



- Bob Marley



