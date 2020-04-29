It is with totally broken hearts that we
announce the sudden passing of Ken
on April 24th at home.
Ken was born and raised in the
Norwood area of Winnipeg to Wilfred
Derle and Barbara Nancy Pockett
(nee Kozak). He moved to
Vancouver in 1978 where he raised
his children. He was a wonderful
father and avid sports enthusiast
who always treasured his memories
of coaching baseball to many North
Shore youth. During his career he
traveled extensively to South
America, the Philippines, and Asia.
Ken will be forever loved and missed
by his wife Susan Upton Pockett,
children Jeff, Kevin (Kayla), and Kyle
Pockett; Alicia Tamlyn (Kaine),
stepchildren Andrew (Saida), Ashley,
and Laura Macintosh, grandchildren
Juliette, Genevieve, Hayden, Hallie,
Clea and Graeson, brother Cliff &
Lorraine and family (Winnipeg),
sister Sharon du Val (Brian) and
family (Ontario), as well as numerous
lifelong friends. Ken was
predeceased by first wife Elaine and
beloved daughter Kelly.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held
when we can all get together again.
Contact [email protected] for
details. In lieu of flowers please
donate to North Shore Hospice
Society.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020