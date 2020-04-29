Kenneth D. POCKETT (April 03, 1947 - April 24, 2020)
It is with totally broken hearts that we

announce the sudden passing of Ken

on April 24th at home.

Ken was born and raised in the

Norwood area of Winnipeg to Wilfred

Derle and Barbara Nancy Pockett

(nee Kozak). He moved to

Vancouver in 1978 where he raised

his children. He was a wonderful

father and avid sports enthusiast

who always treasured his memories

of coaching baseball to many North

Shore youth. During his career he

traveled extensively to South

America, the Philippines, and Asia.

Ken will be forever loved and missed

by his wife Susan Upton Pockett,

children Jeff, Kevin (Kayla), and Kyle

Pockett; Alicia Tamlyn (Kaine),

stepchildren Andrew (Saida), Ashley,

and Laura Macintosh, grandchildren

Juliette, Genevieve, Hayden, Hallie,

Clea and Graeson, brother Cliff &

Lorraine and family (Winnipeg),

sister Sharon du Val (Brian) and

family (Ontario), as well as numerous

lifelong friends. Ken was

predeceased by first wife Elaine and

beloved daughter Kelly.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held

when we can all get together again.

Contact [email protected] for

details. In lieu of flowers please

donate to North Shore Hospice

Society.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020
