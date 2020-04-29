Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth D. POCKETT. View Sign Obituary

It is with totally broken hearts that we



announce the sudden passing of Ken



on April 24th at home.



Ken was born and raised in the



Norwood area of Winnipeg to Wilfred



Derle and Barbara Nancy Pockett



(nee Kozak). He moved to



Vancouver in 1978 where he raised



his children. He was a wonderful



father and avid sports enthusiast



who always treasured his memories



of coaching baseball to many North



Shore youth. During his career he



traveled extensively to South



America, the Philippines, and Asia.



Ken will be forever loved and missed



by his wife Susan Upton Pockett,



children Jeff, Kevin (Kayla), and Kyle



Pockett; Alicia Tamlyn (Kaine),



stepchildren Andrew (Saida), Ashley,



and Laura Macintosh, grandchildren



Juliette, Genevieve, Hayden, Hallie,



Clea and Graeson, brother Cliff &



Lorraine and family (Winnipeg),



sister Sharon du Val (Brian) and



family (Ontario), as well as numerous



lifelong friends. Ken was



predeceased by first wife Elaine and



beloved daughter Kelly.



A celebration of Ken's life will be held



when we can all get together again.



Contact



details. In lieu of flowers please



donate to North Shore Hospice



Society.

It is with totally broken hearts that weannounce the sudden passing of Kenon April 24th at home.Ken was born and raised in theNorwood area of Winnipeg to WilfredDerle and Barbara Nancy Pockett(nee Kozak). He moved toVancouver in 1978 where he raisedhis children. He was a wonderfulfather and avid sports enthusiastwho always treasured his memoriesof coaching baseball to many NorthShore youth. During his career hetraveled extensively to SouthAmerica, the Philippines, and Asia.Ken will be forever loved and missedby his wife Susan Upton Pockett,children Jeff, Kevin (Kayla), and KylePockett; Alicia Tamlyn (Kaine),stepchildren Andrew (Saida), Ashley,and Laura Macintosh, grandchildrenJuliette, Genevieve, Hayden, Hallie,Clea and Graeson, brother Cliff &Lorraine and family (Winnipeg),sister Sharon du Val (Brian) andfamily (Ontario), as well as numerouslifelong friends. Ken waspredeceased by first wife Elaine andbeloved daughter Kelly.A celebration of Ken's life will be heldwhen we can all get together again.Contact [email protected] fordetails. In lieu of flowers pleasedonate to North Shore HospiceSociety. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close