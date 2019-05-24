Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Ewing. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ken Ewing. He passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. We will dearly miss him.



Ken was a quiet and shy man, then as you got to know him a little, Ken's heart would quickly shine through. Ken was the best listener and as many of you know, he was the warmest, kindest, and sincerest man ever. He was always interested in what you had to say and went out of his way to help people in his daily life. He genuinely just cared about people.



Throughout his entire life, Ken had a great love of sailing. He lived on his boat for a while and when he could no longer, he donated his boat to S.A.L.T.S. Ken wanted to ensure that his donation in some way would ensure that kids could learn to love sailing as much or more than he did.



Ken had an evolving career as an automotive mechanic, truck driver, fisherman, snowcat operator, RV builder, and yacht fitter, and finally working as a West Vancouver bus driver until retirement in 2004. Ken didn't really retire then but kept working as a heavy equipment mechanic's assistant for several more years.



For decades, his favourite places to go were Starbucks and White Spot. In retirement (finally), Ken became a 4 o'clock regular at White Spot on Lonsdale. He was on a first name basis with the staff there and he loved them as much as many loved him. The staff at White Spot became a part of his family.



Ken is survived by his sisters, Shirley Harris and Marilyn Stothers, and many nephews and nieces.



Please join us to celebrate Ken Ewing's life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 am at the North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S.A.L.T.S. in Ken Ewing's name.

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ken Ewing. He passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. We will dearly miss him.Ken was a quiet and shy man, then as you got to know him a little, Ken's heart would quickly shine through. Ken was the best listener and as many of you know, he was the warmest, kindest, and sincerest man ever. He was always interested in what you had to say and went out of his way to help people in his daily life. He genuinely just cared about people.Throughout his entire life, Ken had a great love of sailing. He lived on his boat for a while and when he could no longer, he donated his boat to S.A.L.T.S. Ken wanted to ensure that his donation in some way would ensure that kids could learn to love sailing as much or more than he did.Ken had an evolving career as an automotive mechanic, truck driver, fisherman, snowcat operator, RV builder, and yacht fitter, and finally working as a West Vancouver bus driver until retirement in 2004. Ken didn't really retire then but kept working as a heavy equipment mechanic's assistant for several more years.For decades, his favourite places to go were Starbucks and White Spot. In retirement (finally), Ken became a 4 o'clock regular at White Spot on Lonsdale. He was on a first name basis with the staff there and he loved them as much as many loved him. The staff at White Spot became a part of his family.Ken is survived by his sisters, Shirley Harris and Marilyn Stothers, and many nephews and nieces.Please join us to celebrate Ken Ewing's life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 am at the North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S.A.L.T.S. in Ken Ewing's name. Published in The North Shore News from May 24 to June 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close