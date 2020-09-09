It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ken, a much loved husband, dad, granddad, uncle and friend. Survived and deeply missed by Imelda, his beloved wife of 60 years, son Paul (Caroline), daughter Jackie (Neale) grandchildren Kelsey, Reilly, Racheal and Liam. Born in Birmingham, England, Ken and his family relocated to West Vancouver in 1976. As a longtime employee of West Vancouver Municipal Transit, "Mr. Beesley" became a favourite "Blue Bus" driver to many. Ken loved sports of all kinds. Growing up he excelled at soccer, swimming and ten-pin bowling and later became an avid golfer. He dedicated many hours to coaching youth soccer and ten-pin bowling. Ken's gentle spirit and kindness extended to everyone. Although he was a homebody, he loved time spent with family and friends. He brought his dry, witty and hilarious sense of humour to every occasion. The memories of the laughter he gave us will live on for years to come. Ken was a faithful and active parishioner of West Vancouver's Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church where his funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 18th at 11:00am. Due to Covid, attendance is limited to 50 people. Please call Imelda or Christ the Redeemer to be added to the attendance list, or to receive the link for the live feed of the service. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at both Broadway Lodge, Vancouver and Inglewood Care Centre for their exceptional care and support over the past few months. Additionally, thank you to Monsignor Smith and Father Thompson and the entire team at Christ the Redeemer for their loving pastoral care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Parkinson Canada or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.