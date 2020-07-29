JOHNSON, Kenneth Lyle February 28, 1932 - July 9, 2020 Ken passed peacefully at his home in South Surrey on the morning of July 9th due to complications associated with his heart and pneumonia. Ken's wife of 64 years, Sharon, pre-deceased Ken in September 2019. Ken is survived by a large and caring family; including his sister, Naomi, his four sons and their wives; Lyle (Cheryl), Mark (Rosina), Craig (Anne), Glenn (Candice), eight grandchildren and their spouses; Jeff (Anna), Erin (Darcy), Steve, Paul (Gaia), Brittany, Matthew, Dawson, Reese and recently arrived great grandson, Thomas. Ken was born in High Prairie, Alberta, then moved to the British Columbia coast when he was just a child with his parents, Arthur and Irma, as well as brothers, Art and Wally, and sister, Naomi. Ken worked at a variety of jobs before beginning a career with Black Ball Ferries in Horseshoe Bay, in the mid 50's, about the same time he met his wife to be, Sharon. Black Ball became BC Ferries and Ken was promoted to Terminal Manager and ran things there for many years before retiring in 1989. Sharon and Ken raised their four boys in Horseshoe Bay, and spent their retirement years in Tsawwassen and South Surrey. They wintered in the Palm Springs area for many years later in life, where they enjoyed sunshine, golf, cards, the odd glass of wine and visiting with friends and relatives. He enjoyed a variety of music, but especially loved Elton John, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash. Ken volunteered as a soccer coach in West Vancouver and had success with most all the teams he coached, including a number of juvenile teams and the West Van Trollers. His other great passion was owning thoroughbred race horses. He had many good runners over the years, some of his favourites were; A Lock, My Special Angel, Zapped in Time, Too Much Johnson, Brother Duster and Sword Fighter. When he went to watch the horses run at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver, he would 'hold court' in the bar, visiting and telling jokes with other horse people, including trainers, jockeys, owners and other racetrack characters. Speaking of character, Ken had it in spades. When he was given the opportunity to speak at special events he made the most of it, leaving folks in tears from laughter, despite not always staying on topic. His gift was his delivery, so much so, that the content often didn't really matter. People found him entertaining and memorable. Ken loved an audience. And by all accounts, they loved him right back. He will be missed. Due to pandemic restrictions, a small, immediate family only celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Stride Thoroughbred Adoption Society.







