PATKO, (Gordon) Kenneth We are saddened to announce the passing of Ken Patko on November 9, 2019, age 68, at his home in Lillooet, BC. Ken is survived by his sons, Paul (Alex) and Darcy (Steffi), his sister Lorraine, brother-in-law Ian, niece Jodie and her family, and many aunts and cousins. Ken was born and raised in Winnipeg, where he worked as a bus driver. He moved to North Vancouver, BC in 1979 where he raised his family and worked at TransLink for many years. A man of many talents, he remodeled his home, worked as an auto mechanic, and opened a business custom building computers. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting, and finally he settled in Lillooet. Wherever he went, he made life-long friends. The family thanks Dr. Nancy Humber, his nurses and health care teams in Lillooet, Kamloops, and Kelowna and his close friends and neighbours across Canada, who supported him through his recent illness. A Celebration of Life will be held in January 2020. For details on the service, please send an email request to [email protected] Always remembered with love
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019