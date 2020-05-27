Ken passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Winnipeg, Ken moved to Vancouver in 1973, after landing the perfect job with B.C. Tel. He loved the North Shore and remained at his job until he retired at his target age of "55." A generous soul, Ken could always be counted on by family and friends to help with computer problems, household repairs of any kind, or to give sound advice on any number of issues. He had a quick wit, wry sense of humour, and was an avid lifelong listener to CBC. In his younger years, Ken enjoyed skiing, sailing, running the lights at Hendry Hall, photography, and travelling the world to experience its many people and cultures. Ken was predeceased by his brother, Robert, and his mother, Lorraine. He is survived by his father, Ted; and sisters, Bridey, Heather, and Holly. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bev; son, Trevor (Ella); and his beloved grandchildren, Andre and Alex. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date.



