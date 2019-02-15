Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin HAMILTON. View Sign

HAMILTON, Kevin Kevin passed away on January 23, 2019 at Eagle Ridge Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Dorothy Gray, and by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his (wife) Louise Crowe, son Sean (Shannon), grandsons Ethan and Emmett and daughter Sarah (Travis). He is also survived by his brother Richard Hamilton (Denise), sister Beverly Petrenko (Alex), and aunt Maureen Mulholland, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Kevin grew up in North Vancouver, graduating from Carson Graham High School in 1975. He attended BCIT for TV writing/directing and Capilano College for music. He worked his way up to waiter at the first Keg Restaurant then waited tables at the Owl & Oarsman on Burnaby Mountain before a stint in Prince George as a Master Controller for the local TV station. He had a life-long love of music and was a proud alumnus of the North Vancouver Youth Band and the band Jazz Connexion. He will always be remembered for what was affectionately known as his "happy dance" because he just could not stand still when he played a "bone" solo! For nearly 40 years, Kevin ran his business, Pacific Viewing Systems Ltd. (PVS), on the north shore, providing many, many hours of memories on film, tape, video, cd, dvd, usb and more for numerous friends and loyal customers. A celebration of life will be held at the North Shore Winter Club (1325 Keith Rd. East, North Vancouver) on February 22, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. (







1505 Lillooet Road

North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1

Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

