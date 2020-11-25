KHAN, Dean March 27, 1935 - October 20, 2020 "To God we belong and to God we return" With very heavy hearts we share the news of Dean Khan passing away peacefully on October 20, 2020 in his 85th year. Dean is survived by his wife of 52 years, his daughter and so many family and friends that loved him dearly. Dean was a proud man with strong family values. He was a loyal friend with a very generous heart. He loved all people and connected so easily with the many young people in his life. His witty sense of humour and genuine kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers that were there for him and his family. If you would like to honour Dean's memory, please consider a donation to the North Shore Palliative Program (Lions Gate Foundation)







