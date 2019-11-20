Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIERNAN Garry Bartle. View Sign Obituary

KIERNAN, Garry Bartle June 6, 1929 - November 7, 2019 It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of GARRY BARTLE KIERNAN, in the early hours of Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Born to Bartholomew and Emma Kiernan, in Edmonton on June 6, 1929, Garry was dearly loved as the youngest of nine children. He leaves behind his beloved children, Michael (Dolly), Stephanie and Christopher; grandchildren Jared (Amanda), Tabitha (Paul), Jesse (Randi) and Emma; great-grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Isobel, Isaac, Ryan and Jonathan, and great-great-grandson Jackson, many nieces and nephews in Edmonton, Spokane and Portland. His special bond with his nieces, Barbara and Joanne is remembered as they were like sisters to Garry. He is predeceased by each of his brothers and sisters, his second wife Diane, and many nieces and nephews, sadly before their time. Garry was a gentleman with a sparkle in his eyes, insisting on French cuffs, a pocket square "puff" and a full Windsor knot. He loved and cared for animals, was kind to people, but a lime in his Scotch was just about the end of any bartender. His lifetime career was in the automotive industry, beginning in 1958, when Jimmy Pattison persuaded Garry to work with him at Bowell McLean dealership. "GBK" was a Vancouver legend in the automotive lease industry, cultivating strong relationships and especially with his crew of colleagues at Ensign Pacific Lease, where he worked for over twenty-five years, until his retirement at age 83 in 2012. Garry with 2 Rs will be remembered for his spontaneous wit and natural sense of humour, that balanced out his incredible intellect and knowledge on virtually any subject. As an avid reader, he had a passion for studying military history, politics, literature and biographies. On Friday evenings, Garry looked forward to enjoying his gin martini and listening to Giuseppe Di Stefano, the symphonies of Brahms and the music of Leonard Bernstein. His biggest loves in life, however, were his three children, whom he absolutely lived for. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the care aids at North Shore Hospice and finally at Lynn Valley Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary. Messages of condolence to





