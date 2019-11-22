Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KING Alberta Esther. View Sign Obituary

KING, Alberta Esther September 24, 1926 - November 10, 2019 We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Alberta Esther King. She was predeceased by her husband Harold in 2001 and is survived by her daughter Linda (Lorne) and son Michael (Catherine). She is also survived by her 3 grand daughters, Kristine (Tim) Heidi (Dean) and Kimberley (Clint) and 6 great grandchildren. Mom served in the army during the 2nd World War and retired from a career with Woodword's Dept. Store. She had a fierce independence and maintained close friendships with her loyalty and humour. A scrabble and bridge player extraordinaire, a love of Aloha and a passion for cruising (60+). Thank you to Summerhill Retirement Residence her beautiful home for the last 8 years and gratitude to the staff at the North Shore Hospice for her last few days. No service as per her request and a gathering will be held in the New Year to celebrate a life well lived. "Gone yet always here"





We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Alberta Esther King. She was predeceased by her husband Harold in 2001 and is survived by her daughter Linda (Lorne) and son Michael (Catherine). She is also survived by her 3 grand daughters, Kristine (Tim) Heidi (Dean) and Kimberley (Clint) and 6 great grandchildren. Mom served in the army during the 2nd World War and retired from a career with Woodword's Dept. Store. She had a fierce independence and maintained close friendships with her loyalty and humour. A scrabble and bridge player extraordinaire, a love of Aloha and a passion for cruising (60+). Thank you to Summerhill Retirement Residence her beautiful home for the last 8 years and gratitude to the staff at the North Shore Hospice for her last few days. No service as per her request and a gathering will be held in the New Year to celebrate a life well lived. "Gone yet always here" Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close