KIRKPATRICK-CROCKETT, Denis May 1924 - November 2019 Friend, Soldier, Husband, Business Professional, Father, Grandfather, Great Granddad, Swimmer, Veteran Advocate. Denis lived a full life and was happiest whilst surrounded by his "tribe". He is survived by his son, John, daughters Judith Locke and Robyn Walker (Marke); daughter-in-law Debbie Crockett, long time friend and companion Joan Buckham, grandchildren, Damien Locke (Kim), Jordan Crockett (Norrie), Mark Crockett (Louise), Adam Crockett, Morgan Walker, James Walker, great grandchildren Tyson and Shaely Locke and newest additional Maverick Crockett, whom he had the joy of meeting. Denis was born and grew up in Victoria until shipping out with the Regina Rifles to serve in WW2. Home to heal, go to university, marry, have kids, build a house and start a business. He resided in the Edgemont Village since before the roads were paved, served as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and was involved with municipal government for the BC Centennial celebrations. Each year as long as he physically could, he donned his regimental gear and went into the elementary schools to share his thoughts on Remembrance Day and its meaning - his advice to a young girl when she asked what he learned most in the war was "to practice the buddy system". He was instrumental in developing the seniors swimming program on the North Shore and competed with the Masters into his late 80's. A rich and vibrant life, he was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of his life on January 16th at 2pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver. For those desiring to send an online tribute, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020