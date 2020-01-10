Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIRKPATRICK-CROCKETT Denis. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

KIRKPATRICK-CROCKETT, Denis May 1924 - November 2019 Friend, Soldier, Husband, Business Professional, Father, Grandfather, Great Granddad, Swimmer, Veteran Advocate. Denis lived a full life and was happiest whilst surrounded by his "tribe". He is survived by his son, John, daughters Judith Locke and Robyn Walker (Marke); daughter-in-law Debbie Crockett, long time friend and companion Joan Buckham, grandchildren, Damien Locke (Kim), Jordan Crockett (Norrie), Mark Crockett (Louise), Adam Crockett, Morgan Walker, James Walker, great grandchildren Tyson and Shaely Locke and newest additional Maverick Crockett, whom he had the joy of meeting. Denis was born and grew up in Victoria until shipping out with the Regina Rifles to serve in WW2. Home to heal, go to university, marry, have kids, build a house and start a business. He resided in the Edgemont Village since before the roads were paved, served as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and was involved with municipal government for the BC Centennial celebrations. Each year as long as he physically could, he donned his regimental gear and went into the elementary schools to share his thoughts on Remembrance Day and its meaning - his advice to a young girl when she asked what he learned most in the war was "to practice the buddy system". He was instrumental in developing the seniors swimming program on the North Shore and competed with the Masters into his late 80's. A rich and vibrant life, he was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of his life on January 16th at 2pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver. For those desiring to send an online tribute, please visit





Denis lived a full life and was happiest whilst surrounded by his "tribe". He is survived by his son, John, daughters Judith Locke and Robyn Walker (Marke); daughter-in-law Debbie Crockett, long time friend and companion Joan Buckham, grandchildren, Damien Locke (Kim), Jordan Crockett (Norrie), Mark Crockett (Louise), Adam Crockett, Morgan Walker, James Walker, great grandchildren Tyson and Shaely Locke and newest additional Maverick Crockett, whom he had the joy of meeting. Denis was born and grew up in Victoria until shipping out with the Regina Rifles to serve in WW2. Home to heal, go to university, marry, have kids, build a house and start a business. He resided in the Edgemont Village since before the roads were paved, served as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and was involved with municipal government for the BC Centennial celebrations. Each year as long as he physically could, he donned his regimental gear and went into the elementary schools to share his thoughts on Remembrance Day and its meaning - his advice to a young girl when she asked what he learned most in the war was "to practice the buddy system". He was instrumental in developing the seniors swimming program on the North Shore and competed with the Masters into his late 80's. A rich and vibrant life, he was fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of his life on January 16th at 2pm at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver. For those desiring to send an online tribute, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close