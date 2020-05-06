Kirsten Benedicte McCorquodale (nee Wedel-Heinen) died April 24, 2020, at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, from complications of Parkinson's disease.



Kirsten was born May 5, 1931, in Denmark and came to Canada in 1954, settling in North Vancouver in 1965. Predeceased by her husband, Bill, Kirsten is survived by her sons, Gordon (Cathy) and Peter; grandsons, Rob (Nicola) and Alex; and great-grandson, Asher-James. She also leaves her brother, Jorgen Ulrik (Annette) in Denmark; her sister, Lotte in France; and many extended family members and friends around the world.



Kirsten graduated from the Danish School of Occupational Therapists and worked as a Registered O.T. in Denmark, the US, and Canada, including Lions Gate Hospital and after retirement, as a volunteer site coordinator for the North Shore Keep Well Society.



Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Shore Keep Well Society or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



