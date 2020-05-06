Kirsten B. McCorquodale
May 05, 1931 - April 24, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kirsten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirsten Benedicte McCorquodale (nee Wedel-Heinen) died April 24, 2020, at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Kirsten was born May 5, 1931, in Denmark and came to Canada in 1954, settling in North Vancouver in 1965. Predeceased by her husband, Bill, Kirsten is survived by her sons, Gordon (Cathy) and Peter; grandsons, Rob (Nicola) and Alex; and great-grandson, Asher-James. She also leaves her brother, Jorgen Ulrik (Annette) in Denmark; her sister, Lotte in France; and many extended family members and friends around the world.

Kirsten graduated from the Danish School of Occupational Therapists and worked as a Registered O.T. in Denmark, the US, and Canada, including Lions Gate Hospital and after retirement, as a volunteer site coordinator for the North Shore Keep Well Society.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Shore Keep Well Society or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved