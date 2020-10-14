1/1
KLEAMAN Gary Wayne
KLEAMAN, Gary Wayne August 31, 1944 - October 2, 2020 Still in the pursuit of the perfect vessel, Gary slipped the lines of life and ghosted out of the harbour on the course of a new adventure. His passage was a perfect exit. Gary's heritage was steeped in nautical history, his grandfather had a booming ground in English Bay, and his father had a fleet of tugs in False Creek. Gary took over this business and also ran his own Marine Sales company for many years. Gary was a past Commodore of the Burrard Yacht Club (1998-1999) and a member of the Deep Cove Yacht Club. Gary has gone to join his daughter, Penny and son Robert, and will be deeply missed by his bride of 57 years, Wendy, daughter Kristy (Jeff), son Andrew (Anita), his grandchildren Allie (Jason), Jessica (Jeff), Justin (Bonnie), Kathy and Noah and his great-grandson Brady. Also left to grieve are his siblings Gord (Brenda), Bill, Val (Ross), Debbie, his in-laws Penny and David, Nickie, Jamie and Marko and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering for Gary will take place when circumstances allow. Please remember Gary with a donation to your local Christmas Bureau



Published in North Shore News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
