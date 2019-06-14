Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LANDON BELL WEEMERS. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-980-3451 Obituary

BELL WEEMERS - Landon Alexander



April 13, 1993 - June 7, 2019







Landon passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his mother, Colleen; step-father, Jade; brother, Devin; and father, Sandey.



He is also survived by his loving grandmother, Patricia Galliford; grandfather, Brian Bell (Ann); aunts, Allison (Linda) and Nadine; uncle, Mike; and his cousin, Karson.



Landon was born and raised on the North Shore in Lynn Valley. He had many incredible friendships and formed powerful bonds with teammates through his passion for sports. From the moment he could walk, he wanted to run. After graduating high school, Landon attended the University of Victoria.



Most recently, Landon was working hard following in his step-father's footsteps finishing his steam-fitting apprenticeship at Seaspan in North Vancouver. Landon had also found a new joy and peacefulness in connecting with nature and the mountains and spent time hiking and by the ocean.



He will be sorely missed by all he touched and his memory will burn bright in the hearts of everyone who knew him.



A celebration of life will be held at Seymour Golf and Country Club on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1:30 pm.







"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.



Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

