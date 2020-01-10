Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lane Late William "Lane" Johnston. View Sign Obituary

Late William 'Lane' Johnston Sunrise: May 18, 1958 Sunset: January 6, 2020 On behalf of Council, Band Manager and Member Support Services it is with deep sadness we advise of the passing of William 'Lane' Johnston. Lane descends from Squamish Nation's Johnston / Marten/Bob & Reeve / Ballentine families. He was born at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver to his Late parents William 'Billy' Johnston and Ferne nee: Reeves. He grew up in Lynn Valley and attended Eastview Elementary and Sutherland Secondary School in North Vancouver and New Caledonia College in Prince George. He was the General Maintenance Manager at Mosquito Creek Marina; and also volunteered for security guard at the Annual Pow Wow. In the 1973 Buckskins Gloves Championships Lane Johnston represented the Northwest Eagles Club and was the 100-pound Title Winner. He could tap dance, play billiards, cribbage and had many, many friends. Lane was very generous and wore his heart on his sleeve - always a gentleman but also known for his colourful vocabulary. Lane is survived by his brother George; sister Angela (Al), auntie Rose, niece Jolene (Sean), grand nieces and nephews Viola, Landon, Vyliscia, Pretorian, special friends Sheila and Tammy; special daughter Sarah (Carl) and granddaughter Kaitlyn; sister-in-law Tia; and god daughter Erin; and cousins Karen, Billy, Bonnie, Victoria, Tommy, Molly, Brenda, Linda, Deanna, Jeanine, Ernie, Virginia, Mary Ann; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver BC at 11:00 am. On line condolences can be found at





On behalf of Council, Band Manager and Member Support Services it is with deep sadness we advise of the passing of William 'Lane' Johnston. Lane descends from Squamish Nation's Johnston / Marten/Bob & Reeve / Ballentine families. He was born at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver to his Late parents William 'Billy' Johnston and Ferne nee: Reeves. He grew up in Lynn Valley and attended Eastview Elementary and Sutherland Secondary School in North Vancouver and New Caledonia College in Prince George. He was the General Maintenance Manager at Mosquito Creek Marina; and also volunteered for security guard at the Annual Pow Wow. In the 1973 Buckskins Gloves Championships Lane Johnston represented the Northwest Eagles Club and was the 100-pound Title Winner. He could tap dance, play billiards, cribbage and had many, many friends. Lane was very generous and wore his heart on his sleeve - always a gentleman but also known for his colourful vocabulary. Lane is survived by his brother George; sister Angela (Al), auntie Rose, niece Jolene (Sean), grand nieces and nephews Viola, Landon, Vyliscia, Pretorian, special friends Sheila and Tammy; special daughter Sarah (Carl) and granddaughter Kaitlyn; sister-in-law Tia; and god daughter Erin; and cousins Karen, Billy, Bonnie, Victoria, Tommy, Molly, Brenda, Linda, Deanna, Jeanine, Ernie, Virginia, Mary Ann; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver BC at 11:00 am. On line condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close