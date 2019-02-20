Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. LANG Donald Wilson. View Sign

LANG, Dr. Donald Wilson April 9, 1931 - February 1, 2019 Wonderful family man; compassionate and insightful physician; musician; sailor; bridge player; runner; curler; skier; hiker; cyclist; woodcarver; gardener: a gentleman with a clever sense of humour and boundless curiosity. Don died peacefully at the Comox Valley Hospital surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Louise; their four children, Susan (Meghan [Roland Kerr, Isobel, Aubrey], Alison [Sam Schafhauser]), Andrea (Clive Gammon, Bryce, Trent, Lindsay), Barbara (Blair MacLean, Erika, Janna, Colin), and Graham (Caroline Berka, Sophia, Katrina, Mira); and extended family. He and Mary Lou were born and raised in Edmonton, and married in May 1955 right after they both graduated from the University of Alberta. They settled first in Barrhead, Alberta, where Don started his career in the era before universal healthcare. From 1959-1960, they lived in Bristol, England, and Don pursued further medical training. On their return to Canada, he joined a family practice in Kimberley, BC, initially intending to stay for a short time, but became rooted for 18 years due to the marvelous friends, community and outdoor life. In 1971, Don arranged for a unique and memorable one-year exchange to Bowral, Australia. In 1978, the family moved to North Vancouver, where Don brought the skills, values and compassion of a small community GP to urban practice. After he retired from full-time work in 1995, he and Mary Lou relocated to Courtenay. Don continued to do some locums and they both became involved in Probus, bridge and an active outdoor and family life. Don was dearly loved; we will miss his guidance and sage advice. Memorial donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A Reception to honour Donald's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Kingfisher resort (4330 Island Hwy S, Courtenay). Please join us in remembering Don by visiting our memorial at





