Late Brian 'Whiplash' Nahanee Sunrise: February 4, 1951 Sunset: May 24, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Brian Nahanee. Brian descends from the Nahanee/Lackett Joe and Joe/Chutatlum, Bob families of Squamish, Lytton and Lower Nicola First Nations. He was born in Vancouver on February 4, 1951 to his parents Raymond Gilbert and Minnie Rose (nee: Bob) Nahanee, and he passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2019 in his home on Capilano IR No. 5. Brian was 68 years young. Brian grew up in Mission IR No. 1 in North Vancouver, Kamloops and Coquitlam; he attended Kamloops Indian Residential School, St. Paul's Day School, St. Ann's Academy, Centennial High School and graduated from Carson Graham Senior Secondary. Brian had an avid belief in his inherent right to lands and title and he practiced these rights. He was a hunter, fisherman, historian and story teller - Brian was proud of his heritage and reflected this in how he lived. He had an amazing personality and loved joking around. He was very caring and wouldn't hesitate to help others. Brian will be dearly missed by his sons Bryan, Elias and Raymond Billy; daughter Adina Williams; grandchildren Jasmine Sylvester-Billy, Collins Billy and Christin Billy; siblings Gilbert Lorne Nahanee, Robert James Nahanee, Elizabeth 'Betty' Margaret Nahanee, and Joanne M. Nahanee; special brother Keith Nahanee Sr., Jerry Gonzales, Kenny Nahanee Sr. and Peter Duncan; special friends Brenda Nahanee, Linda S. Williams and Kerrie Nicholson; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A prayer service was held on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 pm; followed by a funeral service Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am; both at Chief Joe Mathias Centre, 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC. Online condolences can be found at





