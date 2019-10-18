Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Late Terrance "Richard" BAKER. View Sign Obituary

Late Terrance 'Richard' Baker Taz / Kalani / Xuuya -t Sunrise: February 2, 1951 Sunset: October 11, 2019 It is with great sadness we advise that T Richard Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by love of family and friends in North Vancouver's Lions Gate Hospital on October 11, 2019. Richard was born on February 2, 1951 in the Village of Masset, Haida Gwaii, BC to his parents William and Audrey (nee Brown) Baker. On behalf of Squamish Nation Council, Band Manager and Member Support Services we extend our sincere condolences to the Sparrow/Baker (Musqueam and Squamish Nations) and White/Brown (Haida Nation) families. Richard grew up in Haida Gwaii until his early teens, when he moved to the North Shore. There, Richard attended St. Paul's Indian Day School and graduated from Carson Graham Senior Secondary School. He has had many legacies including traditional medicines, spiritual ceremonies, and drug and alcohol counselling. A few of his major life works included founding the Youth Rediscovery Camp, and working with Change of Seasons and groups empowering women to stop violence. Richard was a master carver and sporting activities included canoe, lacrosse, basketball, soccer and ping pong. Richard is survived by his children Jordan Seward (Lisa), Stee (Dana), Tishia (Brandon), Simon, Kalum, Cedarus and Sophia; grandchildren Logan, Steedin, Sedar, Eden, Steele, Thorin, and Heatley; siblings Leslie Bennett (Wilfred 'Sonny'), Lance (Leialoha), Frank, Beatrice, Brenda (Anthony), William (Alya), Katherine (Ned) and Cynthia (Dave); stepmom Loretta Baker (nee: Williams); special friends Glenda, Jeannie, Ruby, Barb and Cease; special uncles Charles Brown, Bobby Brown and special aunt Becky Pearson; special nieces King Jaadee, Cheryl, Lacey, Savanah, Jaibrend, Mackenzie, Avery, Sara, Kira, Olivia, Autumn, Isla, Scarlette, Emmy and Ayla; special nephews Shawn, Desmond, Destri, Joey, Robby, Quinten, Brandon, Dylan, Taylor, Lason, David Jr., Dyson and Joseph; special families of Sweat Lodge, Cultural & Wilderness Guide, Canoe, Lacrosse, Basketball, D & A, Ping Pong Tournament, Spiritual Leaders, Carvers, Painters & many more… A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm and a funeral Service on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am (both at Chief Joe Mathias Centre 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver, BC) On-line condolences can be found at





