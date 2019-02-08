Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jean Johnson. View Sign

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Laura Jean Johnson peacefully passed away at the age of 85 with family by her side on January 20, 2019, in Federal Way, WA. Laura Jean has now joined her beloved husband of 46 years, E. Lloyd Johnson; parents, Frank and Lucy Rittgers; and sisters, Mary Ann and Darlene Rittgers, in heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Johnson-Orr; her sons, Derek and Cameron Johnson; her sister, Iora Rittgers; her grandchildren, Tommy and Nicholas Orr and Dallas and Dalton Johnson.



Laura was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on October 11, 1933, and was raised in Pocahontas, Iowa. She graduated from the



Laura loved researching genealogy and attending the 5th Avenue Theatre. She participated in the Garden Club of Uplake, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Association of University Women, and was active in the Bothell United Methodist Church Women's Group.



Lloyd and Laura loved to travel and saw the world with trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Tahiti, Cuba, Eastern Europe, and Nicaragua, as well as cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.



Viewing will be held at 1:00 pm, February 16, 2019, at Bothell United Methodist Church followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Flowers can be sent to Purdy & Walters Floral Hills.

409 Filbert Road

Lynnwood , WA 980364934

(425) 672-1800

