Laura Marshall
June 20, 1959 - May 03, 2020
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Laura Marshall (Blackett). Predeceased by her husband, Willy, and parents, David and Kathy. Laura is survived by her sister, Brenda (Dave); brother, Gordon; nieces and nephews, Michael (Chelsea), Vanessa, Trevor; and Dani; and great-niece, Madison. Laura is remembered for her kind heart, sweet loving spirit, and her special relationships with her local eagles (Flo and Eddy), Blue Heron (Hank), and other wildlife at Brighton Beach. We will forever miss her bright smile. A get together to remember Laura will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to: WILD BIRD TRUST OF BC - www.wildbirdtrust.org.

'I wanna fly like an eagle...to the sea, fly like

an eagle-let my spirit carry me' Steve Miller

Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
